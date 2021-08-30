(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County man is dead after a crash on Route 2 westbound in Leominster.
Mass. State Police said they responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
They said 44-year-old Daniel Levangie of Wendell was changing his tire in the breakdown lane when a 51-year-old Fitchburg man hit the back of Levangie's car, which hit Levangie and killed him.
Police said a minor was sleeping in the car at the time and was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
