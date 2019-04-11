GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County man has been found guilty of murder.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 55-year-old Lewis Starkey III of Wendell was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder.
The charge was in relation to the death of 47-year-old Amanda Glover of Wendell in July 2017.
Starkey was also found guilty on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder Glover's adult son, Devin Glover.
Carey noted that the verdict came after approximately three hours of deliberations.
Starkey is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.