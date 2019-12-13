West Brookfield man killed after being struck by vehicle on Rt. 131 in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening.
Sgt. Larry Bateman of the Sturbridge Police Department tells us that officers were called to the area of 173 Main Street (Rt. 131) near Fairview Park Road around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
Arriving officers located a male, later identified as 67-year-old West Brookfield resident Peter Morin, who was suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle while walking west on Main Street.
First responders administered first aid to the victim before transporting him to Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, where he was pronounced deceased from the injuries he sustained in the incident.
Rt. 131 between Hall Road and Fiske Hill was closed to through traffic as crews, along with the accident reconstruction team, investigated.
Sgt. Bateman says that the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating fully with investigators.
Members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and the accident reconstruction team are investigating this incident in conjunction with the Medical Examiner's office.
The driver is not facing any criminal charges at this time.
Rt. 131 was reopened to through traffic around 8:30 p.m.
Sgt. Bateman adds that the roadway where the victim was walking is not well lit and does not have a sidewalk.
The weather that night was rainy with patchy fog present.
The Sturbridge Police Department expresses their condolences to Peter Morin's family.
