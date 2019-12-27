PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of a busy road in Pittsfield was closed, but has since reopened Saturday morning after crews investigated a motor vehicle accident.
Officials said that West Housatonic Street between Clarkson and Lebanon Avenues was closed after a car crashed into a telephone pole.
Pittsfield Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News no one was injured from the crash.
