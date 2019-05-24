HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local baseball teams took to the road for a second time this season.
Both had the chance to play at historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York earlier in the year.
Now, their schedule takes them to Hartford, Connecticut.
On Thursday, Chicopee and the West Side baseball teams traveled to Hartford, Connecticut to play at Dunkin Donuts Park, a minor league baseball stadium
"It's a nice facility for our kids to play at. For one of our kids, it's going to be the best field they ever play on, so it's always nice to have an opportunity like this to play on a field like this," Chicopee Baseball Head Coach Tim Bailey tells us.
Coach Bailey tells Western Mass News that road games at unique venues like this not only gives the team a chance to play on incredible fields, but also works as a morale booster.
"They loved it. They loved it up until the end of the game. We got to hit the cages and all that, so they loved it. It was a good experience for everyone. It grows the game a little bit, especially with these young guys. It gives them something to look forward to, helps out in practice, and keeping the kids interested and motivated with everything," continued Coach Bailey.
Players on both teams agreed that, when they stepped onto that professional field, they had a different type of pre-game energy
"I feel like everybody's up for the game, because you want to play your best in a game like this. It's a whole new experience from going back home to here. Everything, from the dirt to the grass to the whole environment, feels different, but it's a good different," says Chicopee senior Michael Palermo.
"It was just overwhelming. All that stuff around you, it's just cool," stated West Side baseball player Ryan Rusell.
"I played on Gillette for football in the states. It was, low key, the same thing. It was just a different experience, a different environment," West Side Baseball Coach Mike Russell tells us.
West Side Head Coach Garrett Kendziera tells Western Mass News that, after the nerves of a large stadium and crowd passed, the team had a different type of fire behind their game.
"They had to get some of their jitters away had a couple fly balls trying to hit home runs here. I think they just wanted to say they could hit it out of Dunkin Donuts Park. They knew there would be a lot of fans here, so, like I said, it's a great experience. They handled it really well," said Coach Kendziera.
