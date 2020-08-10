WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The School Committee voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a phased return to full, in-person, learning by starting remotely this fall, according to Mayor William Reichelt.
Staff development, orientation and outreach will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.
All students will begin class on Sept. 16 fully remote through Nov. 2. Officials will reassess further details Oct. 26.
Depending on the outcome of the reassessment, the next plan will either continue fully remote learning through Dec. 22 to be looked at again Dec. 28, or they will move into a hybrid mode through Dec. 22 also to be reassessed on Dec. 28.
Following this phase, officials will reassess the situation to decide on a hybrid or fully remote learning from Jan. 4 to Feb. 26 and reassess again Feb. 15.
“There are a lot more details that need to be worked out in this plan prior to the start of school in September,” he said. “The Superintendent and I will continue to communicate updates to the community as well as receive feedback via schoolcommittee@wsps.org.”
