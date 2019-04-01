WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest after allegedly breaking into a West Springfield apartment complex.
West Springfield Police said that they were called to the 400 block of Colony Road Saturday morning after two men were spotted in the complex's private laundry room, which had been rummaged through.
Investigators noted that the laundry rooms have reportedly been the site of recent break-ins, where the vending-style washing machines and dryers had been broken into and the money inside them stolen.
"Upon finding the two men in the laundry room, the suspects fled on foot and the complainant followed them in his vehicle," police explained, adding that officers were able to locate the suspects and place them under arrest.
Joshua Palmer and Cory Swegan, both of Westfield, have been charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.