WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The West Springfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man who they said is responsible for illegally dumping trash behind a Memorial Avenue business.
He was seen driving a pick-up truck, Police report. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kennedy of the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or to Text-A Tip by texting SOLVE plus message to 274637 on a cell phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.