WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The West Springfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man who they said is responsible for illegally dumping trash behind a Memorial Avenue business. 

He was seen driving a pick-up truck, Police report. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kennedy of the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or to Text-A Tip by texting SOLVE plus message to 274637 on a cell phone.

