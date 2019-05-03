WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The ladies on the West Springfield track and field team are off to a hot start, 5-1 to begin the year.
A big part of their success is Emilia Longey, a senior captain leading the way, who’s setting school records left and right.
If you take a look at the Wall of Fame by the track at West Springfield High, one name jumps out, Emilia Longey.
“Emilia is great to coach," track and fiedl coach Matt Griffin tells us. "I go through some of my all-time favorites. She's on my top five, top two all-time favorite athletes. One of the hardest workers that I've ever coached.”
She’s a sprinter and, at first, a hesitant hurdler.
“You look at it, and," says Emilia. "It's so intimidating. You don't want to jump it.”
She leaped that obstacle, eventually going down in West Side history.
“I ended up," continued Emilia. "Smashing the 400 hurdle record, also broke the hundred hurdle record.”
Coach Matt Griffin remembers that day well.
“Sometimes you say," continued Coach Griffin. "They went out a little fast. Watching that race, she went off very fast, but then, as I watched it, I was like, 'she's not going to stop, she's not stopping'.”
“It was about a minute [and] seventeen seconds, and," said Emilia. "I got a minute and two seconds.”
Emilia isn’t just jumping hurdles on the track, but in life too.
This past Winter, she had to take a break from sports due to her life-long battle with celiac, an autoimmune disease that prevents her from eating gluten.
A runner who can’t eat pasta? How’s that work?
“It's gotten a lot better, because," says Emilia. "More people are doing fads of gluten free, but before it was really hard. I'd go out to a restaurant, for example, and they wouldn't have any options. You'd have to get a salad, and that's kind of boring."
She’s perservered, adapting to this diet and back on the track competing, telling Western Mass News her mindset is to never quit.
“If you are dealing with something," added Emilia. "Know you're not alone. There's always someone dealing with something. Stay strong through your fight, never give up. In the long run, you're always going to look back. Never on the bad, always on the good.”
