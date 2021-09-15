WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The West Springfield Board of Health voted to implement an indoor mask mandate in all public town buildings and businesses effective on Friday, also opening day of The Big E.
This mandate is for the entire town of West Springfield and the mandate will be followed at the Big E inside all buildings. In a Board of Health meeting Wednesday night, the community was overwhelmingly against putting a mandate in place, but the Board of Health voted unanimously.
"COVID and all these mandates really have us on the verge of closing up our business," said Isaac Santiana, a small business owner.
An overwhelming majority of people spoke out against an indoor mask mandate in a West Springfield Board of Health meeting on Wednesday night.
Several small business owners pleaded with town officials, convinced another mask mandate will do more harm than good.
"As being martial arts instructors, we personally see how masks are affecting our children, we have kids go in there they get lightheaded from trying to work out and do these activities with a mask on," said Santiana.
Despite the pleas from the public, the Board of Health came to a quick decision.
The indoor mask mandate impacts all public town buildings and spaces and goes into effect on Friday, the opening day of the Big E.
"What I’d like to see is no mandate," said Dennis Fraleigh, owner of Butcher Boys.
Guests can walk around the fairgrounds mask-free, but in all indoor buildings masks are required.
Already set up on the fairgrounds Fraleigh told Western Mass News he’s not sure how the mandate will impact this year's attendance at the fair.
"A lot of the smaller fairs have been extremely good a lot of the bigger fairs, not as good I don’t know where this is going to fall...I’m kind of hoping people leave it all behind and just come on out," said Fraleigh.
Others said people should be able to make their own choice.
"If you go to any store in town some people are wearing a mask some aren’t I think it’s their personal preference...If you’re not feeling well it makes sense," said Deborah Alcanara of Leon Leather.
The Board of Health is planning to re-assess the mandate at their next meeting next month depending on what local COVID numbers look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.