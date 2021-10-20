WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The West Springfield Board of Health voted to suspend the town's mask mandate.
Per Mayor Will Reichel's request, the mandate originally put in place before the Big E would move to a strong recommendation.
Signage can remain up, however it does not have to be enforced.
Board of Health officials said they'll continue to assess case members in town and will bring the issue back up in a future board meeting if another surge occurs in West Springfield.
