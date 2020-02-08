WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Facebook post from a mom in Arizona is going viral.
The heartwarming post actually features a 10-year-old boy from West Springfield.
On February 4, Ollie's World made this post on Facebook.
The page is run by Oliver's mom. Demi Garza-Pena, in Arizona.
The photo shows her almost two-year-old son starstruck at their local Target.
Pictured in an ad is Colton Robinson, a 10-year-old from West Springfield with spina bifida.
"There’s been people from other countries posting it and it’s really cool," Ashley Robinson, Colton's mom, tells us.
Ashley found out about the post a few days later.
She tells Western Mass News it's overwhelming to see her son have an impact on other children with disabilities across the country.
"Seeing the expression on Oliver’s face, looking up to him, it was very touching. It was the first time we had seen reaction from someone we don’t know. I don’t think we’ve ever thought about other families looking at that and feeling touched," continued Ashley.
"When I saw it, I felt happy inside, because I never see that kind of thing with other people in a wheelchair," stated Colton.
Ashley says Colton was diagnosed with spina bifida during her twenty-week ultrasound.
He had his first surgery less than twenty-four hours after he was born and has had four more since.
When Colton turned five, they entered a competition through Parent Magazine.
Since then, he's been featured in advertisement's with Target, Lands' End, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Ashley says it's important children with disabilities have a role model and companies are more inclusive.
"It’s important for representation, diversity, and inclusion and that if a kid is into something and you think they can’t do it, let them try it. Don’t ever stop them from doing what they want to do," says Ashley.
Colton's message to Oliver and other kids: don't let your disabilities limit you.
"Just keep doing what you're doing and don’t stop no matter what disability you have," added Colton.
