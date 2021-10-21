WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s a sigh of relief for many businesses in West Springfield where the town's mask mandate is no longer in effect after a vote by the town’s Board of Health Wednesday night.

It’s now up to business owners if they want to require face coverings. We found Thursday that many people were excited for the mandate to be lifted.

Chester Papineau was surprised this morning by walking into a maskless gym in West Springfield.

“I was wearing one when I came in this morning and I was like ‘Ah Hallelujah,’” Papineau explained.

On Wednesday, the West Springfield Board of Health voted to suspend the town’s mask mandate. It was implemented just a few days before The Big E started in the hopes of preventing a super-spreader event, but both the mayor and local health officials said there has been a decrease in positive cases over the last few weeks.

“It's what we needed to have happen. When the mask mandate was put back in place, it was a big step back for our business,” said Marina Lebo, vice president of operations for Healthtrax Fitness and Wellness.

West Springfield Board of Health votes to suspend mask mandate WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The West Springfield Board of Health voted to suspend the town's mask mandate.

Lebo told Western Mass News that the mask mandate impacted business.

“A lot of people wanted to freeze their membership again or potentially go to other towns to work out where they didn’t have to wear a mask,” Lebo noted.

Papineau, a longtime gym member, said it was difficult to workout with a face covering.

“It’s hard to breathe,” Papineau explained.

Western Mass News also checked in with Memo’s Restaurant. Owner Dominic Pompi told us this news was a sigh of relief.

“The waitresses interact with the customers, you know. They see their face, smile, makes them feel comfortable, makes them feel safe, makes them feel at home,” Pompi explained.

Both businesses said it is now up to employees and staff members if they want to wear a mask.

“If they are comfortable with the mask on, I'm fine with that, I have no issues with that. If they want to take the mask off, I’m okay with that,” Pompi said.

Lebo added, “If a staff person is not vaccinated, they must wear a mask, but other than that, it’s optional, optional for members if they still want to wear a mask, they can.”

It’s important to note, there is a mask mandate in place at the Healthtrax in East Longmeadow, but Lebo said members have access to all of their other sites as well.