WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield's Annual Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2020 has been cancelled due the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Town of West Springfield told Western Mass News at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, confirming this decision.
Over the past month, the town has had many conversations with surrounding communities and the Department of Veterans Services on the state level.
DVS has strongly encouraged all events for Memorial Day to be done remotely.
While the parade is cancelled, celebrating Memorial Day will be accomplished virtually this year on the town's cable access channel.
"The decision to cancel the parade was not an easy one to make," said Veterans Service Officer Mr. Ciollaro. "But in response to the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines that caution the public to continue social distance measures during the pandemic to ensure the safety of our community will still properly commemorate the men and women of our armed forces who fought and died for our freedoms we all hold dear."
In the coming weeks, the Town of West Springfield said they will be creating this programming to appropriately and safely honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
This program will air on May 25, at 10 a.m. and will be reaired throughout the week.
The Town of West Springfield will be utilizing local access to the town's cable access channel to broadcast this program along with the town's facebook platform.
Similarly, West Springfield's flagging of graves scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the St. Thomas Cemetery is cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
