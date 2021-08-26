WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield catholic school district is sticking to its policy when it comes to making masks optional. One parish school in western Mass., however, is making masks mandatory as students and staff return back to school.
"With the incoming surge or addition of the variant we just felt that it was a good way in keeping our children safe," said Patricia Hottin, the principal of St. Thomas in West Springfield and a sister of St. Joseph.
Hottin explained to Western Mass News why she and the pastor decided to require masks in school when the Diocese of Springfield is leaving it optional for catholic schools. We asked her how they have the power to make the decision.
"We are a parish school. While we are very involved in this Diocese, we, he has a right to look at this situation and feel that this would be the right thing to do for the good of our children," said Sister Hottin.
School is set to be back in session at St. Thomas next Thursday. Sister Patricia told us the reaction parents had to the new mandate is mixed.
"I have communicated with the parents that we will be wearing masks. And they are like the world, some people feel it's great and some people don't," said Sister Hotton.
Sister Hottin said she credits part of making this decision to requiring masks all school year last year, which she believes led to a healthy school year.
"I believe that mask-wearing is very important. I also believe in the same things that they told us last year. Social distancing, washing our hands. Doing those things. They worked," said Sister Hottin.
St. Thomas will require the masks until at least Oct. 1.
