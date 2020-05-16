WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School districts around western Mass are changing up their graduation plans to honor the class of 2020 in a meaningful way.
That includes West Springfield, where the students will have drive-up graduation at the Big E Fairgrounds, but the students at West Springfield High have already endured a difficult year.
"I always thought it would just be traditional...go to the colosseum, get the diploma and then head off to college," said West Springfield senior Devin Svec.
Unexpectedly, senior year at West Springfield High School would end in quarantines, distance learning...all culminating in a drive-by commencement.
"It kind of came out of nowhere," said West Springfield senior Ryan Cunningham.
It's been a tough year for the whole class of 2020, but West Springfield's seniors have to become strong and resilient before the pandemic even began.
"I saw Kyle hours before this whole incident happened," Svec explained.
A little over two months into senior year, as talk of college plans and the great next step was just beginning - something else unexpected happened.
The class of 2020 lost one of their own, Kyle Thibodeau in a car accident.
"I just kept thinking to myself if I just like asked him to go do something, then maybe none of it would’ve happened," Svec said.
Instead of learning to live without Kyle - the senior class made it a priority to carry him along for the rest of their final year.
"A lot of people created stronger bonds and almost just became a whole," Cunningham explained.
A level of maturity that touched Kyle's mom.
"A lot of the sports included him, at the beginning of the games," she said. "Many kids came up and after they won their match, they said that’s for Kyle," Sue Thibodeau explained.
Even with their academic year cut short due to coronavirus...the West Springfield seniors now speak with wisdom - not gained in a classroom.
"It made me realize like what I have and just to cherish every moment I have with everybody," said West Springfield senior Chris McMahon.
"Don’t take anything for granted," Cunningham noted.
For whatever they do going forward...they'll bring Kyle along too.
"He’s always like a sense of motivation for me," McMahon explained.
"Just like give me a stronger push to go for it," Cunningham said.
In a senior year with loss and change - these soon-to-be graduates will go into the world with more than pomp and circumstance.
"Very proud of how resilient this class has been. How they’ve handled everything they’ve handled. I know they’ll do well," Sue said.
