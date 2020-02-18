WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Town Council and residents came together at city hall Tuesday night.
Councilors voted on the preservation of Bear Hole.
Western Mass News went to the meeting to see what the town council voted.
Several people went to the town hall and although they didn't all see eye to eye on the correct way to protect Bear Hole; most people did agree that it's a priority.
West Springfield community members, including Allan Cabot, spoke out at town hall tonight for the protection of bear hole.
The town council had two separate votes on the agenda Tuesday night.
The first was to enter negotiations for the creation of a conservation restriction for Bear Hole.
West Springfield environmental committee member, Allan Cabot told Western Mass News it will be a partnership with West Springfield's Department of Conservation & Recreation and the non-profit Audubon Society.
In exchange for the partnership, the town would get a million dollars from the DCR.
"We are partnering with two of the latest organizations in Massachusetts that are going to hold the conservation restriction that basically sign that piece of paper that will prevent the future development well-known conservation organizations," Cabot explained.
The second vote was to approve legislation to reclassify all of Bear Hole as article 97 land, a state policy that protects land from development.
That would ultimately need to be approved by the Massachusetts legislature.
Western Mass News caught up with one woman, Roberta Page who was against the vote.
"I believe in an individual community and its people making its decisions about its community I am very opposed to having people from outside the community sort of dictating to us what we should do or what we need to do with what we to do," Page explained.
Page told us she has questions about how this vote could affect the future of Bear Hole.
"I am really concerned about what the process would be if we go ahead and approve this what are the ramifications," Page said.
While Cabot believes approving the conservation would benefit the town.
"The Bear Hole property is almost two square miles of and provides great benefits for walkers hikers biker that people that use it and we believe that treasure should be passed along for future generations," Cabot said.
Ultimately, the town council objected to voting on the conversation restriction, pushing a final vote-off to March 2.
