WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A local high school lacrosse coach and school resource officer was named Coach of the Year for western Mass. by USA Lacrosse.
Supporting staff and players at West Springfield High School told Western Mass News they could not be more excited for their coach.
"I was surprised, I didn’t think I was gonna win it...I was actually on our way to our last game against North Hampton so I wasn’t sure when it happened ... I didn't know until the morning when the Westfield assistant coach called me after the game and let me know that I had won the award," said Dannie Gryszko, head coach of West Springfield boys lacrosse.
The head coach, in his first year, is also a school resource officer at the collaborative school in West Springfield. He told Western Mass News being able to be involved hands-on with young people is his way of giving back to his hometown community.
"Just be able to shift the kind of bad guy image these past few years with everything going on and being able to really connect with the community and the kids," said Gryszko.
His assistant coaches agreed, calling him a leader on and off the field.
"He’s just very good talking to the kids, he can relate to them he’s very he’s very simple-minded is easy to talk to all the kids look up to him and what not, for him for him to get Coach of the Year it’s just awesome," said Kyle Brodeur, assistant coach.
"He’s a leader, he’s a mentor, a lot of these kids come to him not only with lacrosse issues but personal issues, he’s like a big brother to everyone," said Jesse Brawsay, assistant coach.
His team bought into his new system, earning them their first winning season in a decade.
"Honestly we couldn’t be more proud of him than we already were because we’ve had some rough coaching the past few years and then once our coach was announced as the coach it was just an uphill season," said Matty Ryan, captain of the lacrosse team.
Senior captains Matty Ryan and Henry Brayton told Western Mass News they're excited for what's ahead for their team and their coach.
"It’s business first and then will have some fun if we’re doing what we’re supposed to it’s definitely a good balance of hard work and fun he’s definitely keeping us working hard," said Ryan and Brayton.
Ryan went on to say he could not have asked for a better coach. Western Mass News reached out to West Springfield athletic director Glenn Doulette about the award he sent us a statement saying:
“West Springfield appreciates the dedication and hard work our coaching staff puts day in and day out. Having USA Lacrosse and his coaching peers recognize Dannie is something special!"
Coach Gryzsko and his staff will return for their second season next spring.
