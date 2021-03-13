WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A drive-by parade made its way through western Mass. on Saturday in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. The 2020 Colleens and Parade Marshals made their way from West Springfield and went to the Big E fairgrounds.

"Today, we're trying to give a little bit back to the community. The parade committees are still viable. The Colleens are still viable and around. They didn't get a chance to do what they would normally do, drive the streets of Holyoke, [and] go through the parade, celebrate being a Colleen, and stuff like that. So the intent here is to let the public come through see the Colleens, let them know that they're still here, so next year when they go to the parade they have a great time," said Holyoke Parade Committee member Chris Thompson.

Last year’s Colleens and Parade Marshals missed their opportunity to cruise the streets of Holyoke. This event provided them a chance to get into the Irish spirit and celebrate the season of green.