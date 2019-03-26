SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have responded to a West Springfield neighborhood for a report of a possible explosion.
Firefighters were called to the area of Bosworth Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
West Springfield Fire told Western Mass News that firefighters have been called to Bosworth Street for a report that someone has been burned.
Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson with the state fire marshal's office, added that they are sending an investigator to the scene for "a possible explosion with injury."
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available
