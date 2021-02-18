WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As Thursday's light snowstorm continues, trucks are coming in and out of the West Springfield Department of Public Works, filling up salt supply and heading back out.
So far, roads are not a problem, and that's because Trevor Wood, with West Springfield DPW, told Western Mass News that crews put down salt when roads were already wet, which makes it stick better.
"We hit it this afternoon when the snow started, and that should be good for a while. We have a crew that’s going to be staying until midnight," Wood said. "Then after midnight, I have another crew that’s going to be coming in because the storm is 36 hours, and I can’t have people here for 36 hours staying up the whole time."
He said they aren't short any drivers or contractors this year. Even with the pandemic, he has more than enough people wanting to work.
Wood said crews continue to salt all evening and overnight. He added that in the last two weeks alone, they've gone through 2,000 tons of salt.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and at 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, learn about road conditions and the latest from local DPW crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.