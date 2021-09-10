WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twenty years ago, thousands of people died in the September 11 terrorist attacks.
“It was about nine minutes after the plane hit the building and she called me. She was a little hysterical…I turned the TV on and it happened to be on CNN. I saw the smoke, I saw the fire,” said Bob Harrington.
Harrington recalled his phone call with his daughter, Melissa, on September 11, 2001.
“I said ‘Get to that stairwell, get out of that building as fast as you can,’” Harrington added.
Melissa was on the 101st floor of the World Trade Center’s north tower for a one-day business conference.
“She told me she loved me, I told her I loved her, and I was the last person from the outside world to talk to her,” Harrington added.
Melissa Harrington-Hughes was 31 years old and one of the thousands of innocent victims. She also left a voicemail for her husband, Sean, with a heart-felt goodbye now famously known around the world.
“Sean, it’s me. I just want to let you know that I love you and I’m stuck in this building in New York. There’s lots of smoke and I just wanted you to know that I love you always,” Melissa said in that voicemail.
Not a day goes by that Bob doesn’t think about his daughter.
“I haven’t seen her in 20 years. I haven’t talked to her in 20 years and I miss her. She was a wonderful girl. It’s just being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Harrington added.
Now, he visits the memorial in West Springfield dedicated to his daughter and the thousands of others who tragically lost their lives on that day. The eternal flame memorial is one of many ways Bob keeps his daughter’s memory alive and he knows her legacy lives on.
“I know that there are four children in the world named after her,” Harrington said.
As the years go on, his message stays the same.
“Don’t forget. That’s what I like to say to people, don’t forget,” Harrington noted.
September 11, 2001 is a day no one will forget.
“Love your family, love the people that you are close to and let them know that because one never knows what’s going to happen in the next hour, the next minute, or the next day,” Harrington said.
