WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- As the weekend's wintry weather wraps up, its important to make sure you're clearing the snow off nearby fire hydrants.
Lieutenant Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department tells Western Mass News:
“If there is a fire hydrant near your home, please help us out and keep it clear if you are able. Generally we ask that the hydrant be cleared about 3 feet in all directions and have a clear path to the street. We do carry a water supply on our rigs, but we exhaust that quickly during a structure fire and need access to those hydrants. Having them cleared prior to our arrival could save minutes, which could translate into more time to protect property and lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.