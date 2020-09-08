WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the El Dorado wildfire in San Bernardino, California continues to rage, a local department is speaking out to remind the public about fire safety.
“We are very densely populated here in western Mass and New England so for a smaller brush fire quickly to extend to a structure will take no time at all here,” said Lt. C.J. Bartone of the West Springfield Fire Department.
Bartone said conditions in this area could provide the perfect storm for a busy fall fire season.
“The lack of rain this summer and drought-like conditions has really extended that brushfire type season for us,” he said.
Looking at the devastating fires happening on the west coast, he and his department are sounding the alarm to avoid similar events.
Specifically, human-caused fires like the El Dorado fire in California that was started by a smoking pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party over the weekend.
“Specifically in Massachusetts, those fireworks or sparklers are illegal here, and they’re illegal for a reason,” he said. “Nine to 10,000 acres, and I read something this morning, it said it was only about seven or 8% contained so it’s a significant fire,” Bartone said. “I think this is a good example of something that seems innocent at the time and now has drastic consequences.”
He said even if hundreds of people are doing a trend online, people should think twice before trying it themselves.
“As far as seeing stuff on social media and attempting to re-create or one up, there is always cause and effect,” he said. “Don’t fall victim. Don’t be complacent to think that something like this could happen to you. This could easily happen to anybody.”
He has advice for those who find themself in a similar situation.
“If there is an issue, you need to call 911 right away,” he said. “The quicker firefighters can get on scene, the quicker we can limit the damages.”
