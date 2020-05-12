WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Industries across the country, deemed both essential and nonessential, are working to find their new normal, including fire departments.
West Springfield Fire Lt. C.J. Bartone has been serving the community for 19 years, but since COVID-19, his job as a firefighter has forever changed.
“Specifically in the last sic to either weeks in the day-to-day operations, how we respond to calls and various activities in the firehouse itself, it’s dramatically different now,” he said.
He said that no amount of experience can prepare you for the conditions they face day-to-day.
For the past eight weeks, veteran and rookie firefighters have been side by side responding to the same calls.
“We have one that we’re actually currently training now to place on the ambulance,” he said. “So he’ll be right back out on the front line for EMS calls.”
That said, they do have extreme caution in place to protect themselves.
“We actually changed our handling of the calls specifically,” he said. “Take for a medical card for instance. You’ll get a significant number of firefighters and EMS on scene, but the number of individuals that have contact with those patients, we’re trying to keep a smaller footprint.”
They also wear extensive PPE and social distance as much as possible within the station.
“We work 24-hour shifts, so we try to social distance as best we can within the station, but we’re essentially a family for those 24 hours,” he said. “There’s a lot of cleaning that’s going on, a lot of laundry.”
While the changes have been difficult, they said they are prepared to continue them for the foreseeable future.
“I feel well keep the same protocols in place for quite some time,” he said. “As industries and businesses begin to open, we’re not going to lessen off the gas pedal as far as how we operate.”
Although the precautions are mentally and physically exhausting, they're willing to do whatever it takes to protect the community.
“It can be tough at times,” he said. “I think mentally we’re prepared. We are adaptable type of people. Firefighters, first responders are adaptable people. We try to do the best we can to take everything in stride, help the public in every way possible.”
