WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters in West Springfield are camping out for a cause. They are trying to raise awareness and supplies for a local food pantry ahead of the holidays.
It's not every day that you see a group of firefighters fueling a fire, but that's just what the West Springfield firefighters were doing Friday morning to warm-up after a night of camping in the snow.
"We are participating for an event called 'Homeless for the Holidays.' It's a charity event started by firefighters out in Cape Cod. West Springfield firefighters are bring it to western Massachusetts. The event is aimed towards raising awareness for the homeless. We're out here camping for the next couple days," said West Springfield Fire Lt. C.J. Bartone
Bartone told Western Mass News that as first responders, they often see the impact the winter months have on the homeless and less fortunate.
"Unfortunately, there is a significant homeless population across western Mass. and really all over. We do deal with them as first responders and hopefully, this will help them out a little more," Bartone noted.
Everything raised will be donated to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard, which supplies roughly 140 families with groceries every month and feeds 30 people a day. It's a task that can be difficult for a small food pantry, which is why every donation will go a long way.
"We're accepting non-perishable food items, new clothing, new toys, and monetary donations. All that is going tomorrow afternoon to the West Springfield food pantry on Main Street," Bartone explained.
While this year they are staying local to West Springfield, they are hoping with time, the event will grow.
"This was one way we could give back directly to our community right here and if we could expand it across western Mass., that would be great. That would be the goal," Bartone said.
They desperately need your help to fill this truck. You can bring all donations down to Mittineague Park until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.