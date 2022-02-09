WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and now is the time to go out and buy your bouquets.
“We actually started ordering our product back in December to make sure that we had enough to meet the demand,” said Heather Sullivan with Durocher Florist.
Business is blooming at Durocher Florist in West Springfield. Hundreds of people already placing their orders ahead of Valentine’s Day on Monday. Sullivan told Western Mass News that the pandemic has helped her business bloom even more. As the global demand for flowers continues to increase, she expects to see her busiest Valentine’s Day in her 26 years in the business.
“We typically buy from three or four suppliers, so we have had to source things from all over there, the U.S. just to be able to get what we need,” Sullivan added.
However, Sullivan said there are budding concerns every step of the way when it comes to getting flowers from her shop to your loved ones.
“There is definitely a supply chain issues the whole way. We are having a lot of hard good issues of getting enough bases, getting enough floral foam, tape. Some of our basic supplies have been hard to find. We have been working hard to source those things of the last few months in anticipation of the big day this year,” Sullivan explained.
Cost increases also a growing problem, but Sullivan said her customers will pay the same for their roses this year as they did last.
“Valentine’s Day always brings a price increase just because of basic supply and demand. More flowers are needed so the prices go up…We haven’t raised our prices from last Valentine’s Day, so you can kind of expect the same thing we had last February,” Sullivan added.
She urged everyone to order early as this year’s holiday is bringing a unique first for February 14.
“This is an interesting hurdle this year. The Super Bowl has never been this late before so this is the first time we have had a Super Bowl Sunday with a Valentine’s Monday. You don’t want to be that Monday morning quarterback and realized that you forgot your flowers, so put your order in before the big game,” Sullivan noted.
Durocher Florist is open on Monday and extending their hours on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sullivan said they will accept orders until they run out of flowers.
