Fall sports are finally back. Although officially targeted for Monday, the rain prevented many teams from taking the practice field, but not today.
It's back to work for the West Springfield High School girls' soccer team, as the Terriers took the field for the first time on Tuesday.
"It's great being out here again; it's one of my favorite seasons. I love the team. I love the coaches," West Springfield soccer senior said.
"The heat is awful, but I’m so excited to be back with all my friends again. The summer was long without them, and I can't wait to start playing with everyone," another senior player said.
The coronavirus pandemic placed a number of restrictions on teams last year, but with new guidelines this season, these seniors are looking to close out their high school careers on a positive note.
"Especially because it's our last year, it's just great to be able to have a normal season again, hopefully for the most part," a senior player said.
Players said returning to the field here in West Springfield and getting back to action with some of their favorite teammates is hands-down the best part about all of this, but another relieving aspect, finally being able to take these masks off.
"It's amazing; I’m so happy I feel like I can finally breathe again, hug everyone, be close, no restrictions, finally back to some normalcy. It's just exciting especially for our senior year, just to be able to be normal and live life again," a player said.
Anthony Tranghese is the Terriers' new head coach. He said while this initially looked like an unpredictable season due to COVID, it was well worth keeping his hopes alive.
"I wanted to be optimistic, I wanted to be hopeful, this is something I really enjoy doing, and as you can tell everyone else is enjoying too, and we're just glad to be back here on the field," Tranghese said.
