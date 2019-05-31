WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a successful season for the girls on the West Springfield track team.
They finished atop the Pioneer League and they expect to be back again next year thanks to leadership of a soon-to-be captain.
There’s a whole lot of Terriers on the West Springfield girls track team.
“For indoor, we had 100 girls, which is a lot. For outdoor, we had 85, which is still a lot, but we all were really supportive of each other," said sophomore Emily Taylor.
Plenty of them are stars in their own right, but not many shine as bright as Taylor, who is only a sophomore.
“For indoor, I got the school record," Taylor explained.
Despite setting that record, the youngster remains hungry to accomplish more.
“I really hope to get the 200 school record, maybe long jump...kinda far away from that one, and the 100 record. I'm really close to all of them," Taylor said.
Taylor knows there’s no 'I' in team, or coach, which - combined - is who she’s crediting this successful season to.
“Griff, Ashley, Jen, really good coaches. As a team, we did really good, we were league champs. We went 7-1," Taylor noted.
Athletic director Glenn Doulette seconded that.
"We have some of the best coaches, as evidence Mr. [Matt] Griffin, Track Coaches Association Coach of the Year for females," Doulette said.
The pair told Western Mass News there isn’t much they’d change about this banner year...well, besides the weather.
“I thought the season was challenging weather-wise. We've seen a lot of rain the wind up at Clark Field," Doulette added.
Taylor said, “Like every meet was basically raining or cold. It was kind of hard 'cause like one meet, it was snowing and sleeting, so I ran in sweatpants and sweatshirt and a jacket.”
Taylor will be a captain on next year’s team. Her mission to lead the Terriers to another league win and, hopefully, see more of her name on a wall of school fame.
“For outdoor, I didn't get any school records, but that's okay. I still have two more years. I was really close," Taylor said.
