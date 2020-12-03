WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have now reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, including a backlog of over 600 COVID-19 cases, which marks Thursday as the highest daily increase in the state since the pandemic began.
Some health experts across the nation are blaming Thanksgiving for this surge in cases. But in West Springfield, local officials are calling for more testing sites to help get the uptick under control.
"What are people doing that it’s spreading so fast? This ball keeps going up and up and up. What are people doing?" asked West Springfield's director of public health, Jeanne Galloway.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reporting new jaw dropping COVID-19 case numbers on Thursday.
There are 6,477 new coronavirus cases in the Bay State, including a backlog of 680 COVID-19 cases. Thursday's total marks the highest daily case number increase since the pandemic began.
"It is overwhelming. It’s kind of hard to wrap your head around something like that," she said.
Governor Charlie Baker said he needs to see more data before he makes any decisions on possibly increasing coronavirus restrictions across the state.
"We need to see more than one day's worth of data to make conclusions about what’s a trend," he explained. "I think what we want to see is what the next few days look like.”
Over in West Springfield, Galloway told Western Mass News she saw this uptick coming.
"We were also expecting this fall surge way back when this whole thing first happened because of weather changes, behavior changes, and the influx of influenza. The holidays seem to wrap into that," she noted.
West Springfield has reported 215 cases in the last two weeks, but Galloway told us the town needs more testing locations to help the numbers start trending down.
"If we can make it available for folks and not have it be a six-hour wait, which I understand it is at some places right now in our area," she added. "If we had more places for people to go, then more people would go, and we could get a handle on things."
Health experts said since Thursday marks one week after Thanksgiving, these trends may continue because it may take more time for people who got infected over Thanksgiving to show symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.