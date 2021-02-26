WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic is steering sports in all different directions this year. With Fall II sports now getting the okay, other sports are still underway in western Massachusetts, but looking very different than what we're used to seeing.
For the first time ever, local high school swimmers are competing virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic switching things up.
With their season underway, West Springfield High School's swimming team has been competing this season, but in a much different way than what they're used to. We're talking virtually.
What does this look like? For starters, every team competes in their home pool and does so in a bubble-type fashion, meaning the opponent team is not physically there
How do they compete? Swimming their races as they would in previous years, these swimmers set up the same way, but instead of racing against their opponent, they now race against their teammates, then they record their times, upload them virtually, compare them to their opposing team and get the results by the end of the day.
Western Mass News spoke with two senior captains from the West Springfield swim team, who told us these changes are definitely tricky to come to terms with, but make it work regardless.
"I think it's slightly more challenging just because you're so used to swimming against another team and having that adrenaline to beat another team, but this year, it's your own teammates and, as much as you want to get first place, you want to support each other and all get good times," said West Springfield swimmer Chloe Bramlatt, who was seated next to fellow swimmer Meghan Pinter.
Meets aren't the only days looking different. Practices are too. The seniors told us one of the perks to having a meet is getting to physically see and be near all of their teammates that day - socially distanced of course. That is something they can't do during practices - as they are spit in half - allowing only one swimmer per lane in practice, versus the usual five to six swimmers in a lane.
