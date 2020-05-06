WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- What to do about high school graduations amid the coronavirus pandemic has many school districts scrambling.
In West Springfield, seniors and their families weighed in on several options, and this morning, final plans were announced.
For years, West Springfield High School seniors have enjoyed graduation ceremonies on the Big E fairgrounds, but coronavirus restrictions put plans this year in jeopardy.
Fighting to keep the graduation dream alive, seniors and their families were surveyed about possible options: a virtual graduation, a traditional graduation at the Big E, or a ceremony at Clark Field -- the home field of the West Springfield Terrors.
In the end, Mayor William Reichelt said they've decided on all three.
“Receiving their caps, gowns and regalia at the high school in preparation for the first senior activity, a virtual class presentation on June 4,” he said.
The mayor said they've come up with a way to pull off a traditional Big E graduation ceremony.
“The second senior activity of commencement of 2020 will be held at the Coliseum on June 6 and 7,” he said.
With nearly 300 seniors graduating this year, and maintaining social distancing orders, graduation at the Big E will be split into two days.
"They'll actually drive into the Coliseum,” said Vito Perrone, principal of the high school. “We're going to set up a stage. We'll be on the stage appropriately distancing in masks, and the students will pull in one at a time, get out of the car, come up on the stage, and process."
There will be a third and final phase of the 2020 graduation.
“Hopefully we'll be able to have the event on Clark Field, and we will do everything we can to keep everybody safe and to give them the opportunity to celebrate under the lights that night on that place where they've enjoyed so much," the principal said.
Depending on the status of the coronavirus restrictions later this summer, there's still hope a traditional ceremony can be held here on Clark Field in mid-August, the most popular option among those surveyed.
