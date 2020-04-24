WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- West Springfield High School is looking at alternative graduation solutions for the class of 2020.
This comes after the mayor said having 1,000 people at the Big E fairgrounds in June won’t be safe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A sign at the school says "Senior Strong," and that’s what the entire class of 2020 has to be after missing milestone events like prom.
Seniors want to have the moment they’ve been waiting for since fist grade.
“It's definitely heartbreaking since my dad went to the same high school as me, and he graduated in ’85,” said Thomas Matlock, senior at West Springfield High School.
Matlock is feeling the same way graduating seniors across the country are feeling, facing a potentially different end to their high school careers.
The mayor of the city and the school district are working together to come up with some options such as a delayed graduation ceremony.
“We talked to the Big E about dates, and they’ve been very gracious with potential dates in July and August, or would you rather see some kind of virtual graduation, a parade,” Mayor William Reichelt.
The city and the school district are coming out with a survey on Monday.
They’re going to have a list of choices. If you can’t make a decision, you can submit an idea in writing.
Matlock wants to stay with the same traditional ceremony his father had.
“I think that the school should definitely think of another plan, either one that passes over or later in the year in order to at least to give us something for graduation,” he said.
“I know they really want that same tradition so they can have that all their lives to remember,” Thomas’ mother Karen said.
She is also going through what other senior parents have to deal with: watching her son not have a normal senior year of high school and missing out on all the highlights it has to offer.
“I feel bad because all of these rights of passage are so important for a kid. To know that this class of 2020 doesn’t get that opportunity,it just breaks my heart,” she said.
The graduation survey will go out on Monday to parents and students.
The school district graduation committee and the mayor will meet again next Friday.
