WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students in the ‘trash club’ at West Springfield High School are on a mission.
Their goal is to ban Styrofoam from the city in order to help save the environment.
These students at West Springfield High are members of the ‘trash club’. This year, the group is focused on joining 39 other cities and towns in Massachusetts to ban Styrofoam.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the students about their mission and their research.
“It's a good cause and it's a small step, but an important one, to take and being more environmentally conscious in the town and it's better than just saying 'Oh, we should change something.' We are trying to effect real change," said Devin Gearty.
The 'trash club' members made up of about 15 students gathered enough research to create a slideshow presentation explaining the cause and effect of Styrofoam and their findings are shocking.
“It's carcinogenic and it causes cancer and it's non-biodegradable and little is the bigger problem. If it's left out in nature, it won’t break down, so it’ll get into our soil and water," Gearty said.
Isabella Carter added, "Styrene chronic exposure too...that can effect your central nervous system and benzene can cause things like anemia and leukemia, according to the research we did.”
Carter said this work is teaching them to care about environmental issues and giving them confidence to help make a change and, as a result, the students were able to present this issue to the mayor of West Springfield.
“It's killing off animals, it doesn’t biodegrade, and seeing that for the first time is kind of scary, but we can make a change so let's," Carter noted.
The West Springfield mayor has invited the 'trash club' students to present to city council in January and, now, they are preparing for that big day.
"Our main mission is to try to get it past city council to ban Styrofoam in West Springfield and so we started doing that by writing a petition. We passed it around school and around town to get as many signatures as possible," Gearty said.
So far, the 'trash club' has about 460 signatures on their petition, but they are hoping to get more to help the city council see this as a major issue.
If you would like to sign the petition, CLICK HERE.
