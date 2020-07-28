WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents, students and teachers in West Springfield will learn more about back-to-school plans tonight.
The West Springfield superintendent will present the latest draft reopening plan to the school committee Tuesday at 6 p.m. to talk about welcoming students back in the fall.
Western Mass News spoke with Committee Member Bill Garvey on what parents can expect.
“It is so hard because I know it's so important for kids to be in school,” he said. “I know how it affects families, and I know all that, but this is something entirely new and it has to be safe.”
School leaders will evaluate three options for school reopening -- in-person, remote learning or a hybrid of the two.
“But there's also parameters about are we able to get enough PPE, are we able to get enough sanitizing products and things like that because every district in the state is looking for the same products and right now, and there's a lot of things that are back-ordered,” he said.
A survey will follow to all parents, and additional feedback can be emailed to schoolcommittee@wsps.org.
The meeting tonight happening on Zoom will be available on multiple platforms including the local channel 15 and Facebook.
The Zoom meeting code is 81738988772 and you can call in using 1-929-205-6099.
Western Mass News will have complete details and reaction tonight at 11.
