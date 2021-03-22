WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of West Springfield is holding a public forum Monday to discuss concerns with the CSX train blocking the Front Street crossing.
This is a problem people have been upset about for a long time. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told us in some cases, the CSX train blocks the crossing for more than 30 minutes or close to an hour.
A virtual hearing is being held for residents to voice their concerns. This comes after last week when the state’s Department of Public Utilities started an investigation into the railroad crossing after camera footage from the early afternoon on March 9 showed a train blocking Front Street for 38 minutes.
Reichelt told Western Mass News that this new investigation comes as a surprise.
“For us, this complaint kind of came out of the blue because we’ve been complaining to the state and the CSX about this for over seven years and the camera they used probably went in two or three years ago at the start of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge project to see that the train blocks the crossing for more than a half hour or more than an hour in some cases, so really, we hope to open a dialogue with CSX to solve these issues and have more of a back-and-forth on what they’re doing and when they’re doing it,” Reichelt explained.
Reichelt said he’d also like a system in place where the public can know in advance when the crossing will be blocked and understand the CSX schedule.
The state had previously put up signs that said the crossing is blocked, but do not give any advanced notice.
To access the meeting, you can CLICK HERE or call (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting code 841 1558 2569.
