WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - From a veteran's breakfast this morning to a parade and special ceremony on the town common, West Springfield made sure local veterans were honored and remembered Saturday.
Dozens of military veterans, family, and friends gathered at St. Thomas Catholic School Saturday morning for the annual Veteran's Day breakfast.
"It's incredibly important that," stated West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. "We keep our veterans in the front of our mind. The service they give to our country, [and] the sacrifices they make are why we're able to do all the things we do, like vote last week and be here for the breakfast with everyone today."
Mayor Will Reichelt tells Western Mass News that this is the eighteenth year the West Springfield Veterans Council and West Springfield Lions Club have hosted the breakfast.
"To make sure we put the veterans first and make sure they get honored," continued Mayor Reichelt. "I think wrapping this into the parade all at the same time is a great idea that I hope we keep doing it the right way like we have done in the past."
Following the breakfast, hundreds lined up, American flags in hand, ready to march, including the Girl Scouts from Troop 20552.
"Veteran's Day is," said Emma Robinson of Girl Scout Troop 20552. "When the people that have helped us for what we have today, and what we are really thankful for and the people who died in the war as well."
As the parade moves towards the town common, 650 American flags greeted community members.
Marine Corp veteran Donald Laduzenski says it's important to honor and celebrate our nation's heroes.
"To honor the veterans," stated Donald. "I'm a veteran myself. Want to show these guys support. They put their lives on the line."
