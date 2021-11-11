WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Veterans Day celebrations occurred across western Mass Thursday.
In West Springfield, the town held its annual parade and ceremony.
We caught up with one West Springfield resident, Jeanne Connors, who attends every single year.
"I think it's very important, it shows town spirit, it shows spirit of the country and our appreciation for all that they do all the veterans," she said.
Connors told us this year's parade was extra special for her and her family because her grandchildren were marching in the band. Normally the ceremony is held on the town common, but was moved this year due to construction.
