A West Springfield man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into vendor tents at The Big E.
West Springfield Police said Michael Scott of West Springfield was arrested Monday on Monday following an investigation into break-ins and larcenies to several vendor tents at the fair.
According to police, detectives were reportedly able to connect Scott to break-ins that were reported on Wednesday, September 19 and Monday, September 24.
"Mr. Scott was cooperative with investigators during the investigation. He was placed under arrest on the Big E grounds without incident," police said in a Facebook post
Scott is facing charges including six counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, three counts of larceny over $1,200, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
