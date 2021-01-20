WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a multiple week narcotics investigation.
According to West Springfield police, Felix Luis Gonzalez was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant of his home and recovered five grams of cocaine packaged in 20-individually wrapped baggies, 208 packages of heroin stamped "900 Bangin'," $3,719 in cash and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale.
Prior to the search warrant being executed, the West Springfield Police Department Narcotics Bureau had conducted a multiple week investigation into Gonzalez's narcotics distribution out of the residence.
Gonzalez is now facing several drug charges.
The West Springfield Police Department Narcotics Bureau is working in conjunction with the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force as well as the Hampden County DA's Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.