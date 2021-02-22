WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man was arrested after a road rage incident in West Springfield on Wednesday.
West Springfield Police responded to a home on Hillcrest Ave. for a man who was threatened with a firearm after a road rage incident.
The victim told officers he was followed to his home and confronted after a near car accident on a side street, where a man racked a handgun. The victim then called 911 at home.
After the retrieval of Ring doorbell video footage, detectives saw the incident in its entirety.
On Thursday, the suspect’s vehicle was located and Nicholas Bernardi was arrested.
Bernardi of West Springfield was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threat to Commit a Crime.
