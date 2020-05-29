WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a Thursday night crash in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that they were called to the area of Park Street and River Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a three vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they found two damaged vehicles and the drivers of those vehicles, who reported that a black pickup truck reportedly struck their cars and sped away, leading to another crash down the street.
Approximately 200 years away on River Road, officers found a black pickup truck that had hit a utility pole, broke it, and hit a third vehicle.
No injuries were reported to the drivers of the three vehicles.
Investigators then spoke with the driver of the truck, identified as 34-year-old Brandon Lubanski of West Springfield. They allegedly found that his speech was "incoherent when trying to form words and they could smell a strong presence of alcohol emitting from the vehicle and his breath," according to a statement.
Police also said that Lubanski had to sit on the ground because he could not stand up straight.
Because of the seriousness of the crash, Lubanski was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.
Police noted that several cases of beer were found in the truck, as well as several empty beer bottles and cans. Witnesses also told police that Lubanksi allegedly drove recklessly, didn't stop at the intersection, and side-swiped two cars that were waiting at the light, before leaving the scene and crashing into the utility pole.
Lubanski has been arrested and is facing several charges including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, alcohol in a motor vehicle and possession of an open container, and two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
