WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man is under arrest after allegedly stabbing and assaulting a person inside a restaurant.
West Springfield Police said that they were called to Dunkin' on Memorial Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight.
Officers arrived and found a stabbing victim on the floor with a serious injury to his inner thigh, which police said needed a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.
Meanwhile, another man was trying to restrain the suspect, identified as Miguel Gonzalez of West Springfield.
Police said in a statement that an investigation found that Gonzalez allegedly attacked the victim, who was leaving the restaurant, "for no obvious reason."
"The men attempted to restrain Gonzalez and took him to the floor, and requested staff call the police. As time passed, one of the men loosened his grasp on Gonzalez who brandished a knife and stabbed one of the men," police added.
Gonzalez was placed in handcuffs and arrested, and while he was being led from the scene, he allegedly kicked the stabbing victim in the face and began yelling profanity at him.
The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where police said he went into emergency surgery. That person's condition is not immediately known.
Gonzalez has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, assault and battery, and wanton and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
