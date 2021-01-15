WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man has been arrested on drug-related charges.
West Springfield Police said that local, state, and federal investigators executed a search warrant on Exposition Avenue apartment of Luke Delaney.
The warrant came after a package of controlled substances was intercepted by the Los Angeles Customs and Border Enforcement Task Force.
A controlled delivery of that package, which was reportedly addressed to Delaney, was made and Delaney received it.
Delaney was arrested on a charge of possession to distribute a Class E drug.
Investigators said that the package contained 122.4 grams of powdered anabolic steroids, including several controlled substances.
During a search of the apartment, police said they located a safe with 162 full vials of liquid substances, with prescription-style labels that had a pharmacy-grade appearance, ready for sale and receipts for $13,500 for items purchased in connection with anabolic steroid manufacturing.
