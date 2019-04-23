West Springfield man arrested on several drug-related charges.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield man was taken into custody on numerous drug-related charges following a month-long investigation.
The West Springfield Police Department tells us that at 5:15, on Tuesday afternoon, officials conducted a traffic stop outside of a residence on Hill Place.
Officials stated that, prior to the traffic stop, they had watched the suspect, later identified as West Springfield resident Gregorio Ramos-Rivera, leave the residence and enter the vehicle that was parked outside.
During the traffic stop, police recovered 100 bags of heroin, which were labeled 'Super Fly', and over $1,500 in cash.
After obtaining a search warrant and searching the Hill Place home, members of the West Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Unit, along with members of the F.B.I.'s Western Mass Gang Unit, located eleven grams of cocaine, seventy-five additional bags of heroin that were stamped either 'Super Fly' or 'Escobar', three pistol-style BB guns, crack-cocaine production materials, $300 in cash, drug packaging and distribution materials, as well as unspecified amounts of marijuana, oxycodone, and gabapentin.
Ramos-Rivera is facing the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), Subsequent offense
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (crack-cocaine), Subsequent offense
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug, Subsequent offense
- Possession of a Class A drug, Subsequent offense
- Possession of a Class B drug, Subsequent offense
- Possession of a Class D drug
- Possession of a Class E drug
- Suspended license
- Various motor vehicle violations
Ramos-Rivera is expected to appear in court for his arraignment within the next couple of days.
