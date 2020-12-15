WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police arrested a West Springfield man on various drug charges.
Police arrested Admiral Sutherland, 38, of West Springfield.
On Monday afternoon, detectives in the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and West Springfield Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Econo Lodge in West Springfield.
There has been an ongoing investigation of the illegal distribution of drugs, by Sutherland, out of a motel room in West Springfield.
Detectives executed the search warrant and detained a female in the room. Shortly after, Sutherland entered the parking lot, and police arrested him.
Officers seized three grams of crack cocaine, about 18.5 grams of cocaine, 30 ounces of marijuana, and $2,308.
Sutherland is charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug.
