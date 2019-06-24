SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments are emerging in a tragic motorcycle crash in New Hampshire that left seven people dead on Friday.
Monday afternoon, the truck driver involved in the crash, a West Springfield man, appeared in Springfield District Court.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said that Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested Monday morning at his West Springfield home on a fugitive from justice charge.
"That charge is based on an arrest warrant that had been issued on June 24, 2019, charging him with seven counts of negligent homicide," the A.G.'s office added in a statement.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio added that during the arrest, troopers located wax packets that contained a residue suspected of being heroin.
Procopio explained that Zhukovskyy has not been charged with a drug offense at this time. The residue is being tested at a State Police lab and if found to be positive for an illegal narcotic, additional charges may be filed.
State Police in New Hampshire told Western Mass News that the driver was arrested in Massachusetts, so he has to be extradited to New Hampshire to face the charges against him.
Authorities allege that on Friday night, Zhukovskyy was driving a 2016 Dodge 2500 that was towing a trailer, which is used to haul cars, on Route 2 in Randolph, NH.
They added Zhukovskyy was driving westbound when he crashed into the motorcycles driving in the opposite direction.
New Hampshire State Police said seven people were killed. Those victims have been identified as:
- Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, NH
- Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, NH
- Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, NH
- Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, NH
- Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, RI
- Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, MA
During his arraignment in Springfield on Monday, Zhukovskyy did not fight extradition and is currently in the custody of New Hampshire authorities as he heads back there to face charges.
"It's tragic for the families involved, it's tragic for the victims, it's tragic for his family too. I'm not trying to equate that they're all the same, but I'm hoping that everyone would be respectful to the people who died in this case and for what he has to go through too. Justice will be will be served, I'm sure, in New Hampshire and the issue for everyone here is respect," said Zhukovskyy's attorney Donald Frank following court Monday.
Authorities noted that three others were injured, including two from western Massachusetts.
Joshua Morin of Dalton and Steven Lewis of Brimfield were both hurt. Morin remains in the hospital, while Lewis was treated and released.
The crash involved members of the Marine Jarheads MC, which is a motorcycle club in New England that includes marines and their spouses.
The exact cause of the deadly crash has not yet been determined.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
