WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is being held on a $100,000 bail after police said that he assaulted multiple people with a gun in West Springfield.
This all happening along Ohio Avenue Sunday morning.
Police arrested John LaRace of Springfield on more than 15 charges, including carjacking while armed with a firearm, assault and battery, armed home invasion, and carrying a firearm without a license.
David and Diana Coyne live on Oho Avenue and said that LaRace approached them with a gun and tried to steal their car.
Coyne and his wife were heading down Ohio Avenue on their way to church Sunday morning when they noticed a man they said was acting odd in the middle of the street.
The couple felt uneasy and decided to turn around and make sure they remembered to lock their back doors.
That's when the man started to approach them.
"As we were pulling into the driveway, that figure was closer. He was right at the corner of our driveway and kind of motioned to us. She put her window down to ask if he needed help. As she was asking if he needed help, he suddenly pulls out a gun and throws himself against the car and tells us to get out. Of course, we both were startled by that. He took the gun and slammed it sideways against the window so hard that I couldn't believe that it didn't break and that got our attention, so I screamed at her just go. Don't get out of the car, don't listen to him, just go. She went forward a little bit, then backed up real quick. He was hanging on, dragging on the car a little. We managed to shake him free, get down the street into a neighbor's house," David Coyne explained.
Coyne told Western Mass News that they immediately called 911, then noticed their neighbor come running out of their house screaming a man with a gun had broken in.
"So I ran into my house, trying to find something like a baseball bat and then ran over to my neighbor's house and at that moment, the first officer arrived. Within seconds, backup was there and the officers came around just as my neighbor had finished beating off the attacker, forcing him to fall down his tall set of back steps and the guy was laying on the ground and the police just jumped right on him and cuffed him," Coyne added.
Coyne said that he and his wife went over to the West Springfield Police Department today with a bunch of pizzas to thank the officers for their quick response and hard work yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.