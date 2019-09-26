WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a West Springfield man on several charges.
West Springfield Police said that Raymond 'Ray' Weber was arrested by members of their department, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, on a warrant charging him with rape of a child with force and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age.
"The warrant was issued following a lengthy investigation by the WSPD Detective Bureau and involves crimes that occurred over a long period of time, several years ago and includes multiple jurisdictions," police said in a statement.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. It's believed that more charges are expected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 263-3210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.