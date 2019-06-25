LANCASTER, NH (WGGB/WSHM) -- A court appearance for the West Springfield man charged in connection with an accident that killed seven people in New Hampshire will not take place Tuesday.
Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was supposed to face a judge in Lancaster, NH today on charges of seven counts of negligent homicide, but waived his appearance.
Not guilty pleas were entered on Zhukovskyy's behalf.
Here's several key things you need to know.
- Zhukovskyy appeared in Springfield District Court on Monday charged with seven counts of negligent homicide in relation to the crash.
- He worked for a West Springfield company and it was only his second trip on the job.
- The crash killed seven members of the U.S. Marine-focused Jarhead Motorcycle Club.
Today, we're learning more about what Mass. State Police said was found when Zhukovskyy was arrested at his West Springfield home.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio told Western Mass News they found wax papers that contained a residue suspected of being heroin.
Procopio said Zhukovskyy has not been charged with a drug offense at this time and that the residue is being tested at a lab. He noted that if the test comes back positive for a drug, additional charges against Zhukovskyy may be filed.
We've also learned today more about Zhukovskyy's troubled past. Western Mass News has confirming he was cleared of drug paraphernalia possession charges in Texas back in February.
In his past, Zhukovskyy has also been arrested in Westfield, Springfield, and East Windsor, CT.
Authorities said that on Friday night, Zhukovskyy was driving a 2016 Dodge 2500 that was towing a trailer, which is used to haul cars, on Route 2 in Randolph, NH.
They added Zhukovskyy was driving westbound when he crashed into the motorcycles driving in the opposite direction.
According to the suspect's lawyer, Zhukovskyy was given the okay to leave the seen as long as he agreed to appear in July.
As we mentioned earlier, those victims were members of the U.S. Marine-focused Jarhead Motorcycle Club.
Funerals and services are starting to be planned for Thursday and Friday:
Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, NH
- Visiting Hours:
- Thursday, June 27 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, North Plymouth, MA
- Funeral:
- Friday, June 28 - 10:30 a.m.
- St. Peter's Church, Plymouth MA
- Burial to follow at Mass. National Cemetery in Bourne
- Memorial donations:
- Plymouth Veterans Fund
- c/o Veterans Department
- Town Hall
- Plymouth, MA 02360
Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, RI
- Funeral:
- Friday, June 28 - 10 a.m.
- Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 21 Traverse St., Providence, RI
- Burial to follow at the Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery in Exeter, RI
- Memorial donations:
- Project ComeBack
- 12 Bretts Farm Road
- Norfolk, MA 0206
- OR
- Toys for Tots
- 15 Oak Street
- West Warwick, RI 02983
- (new unwrapped toys will be collected at church before the funeral mass)
According to the club's website, servives are planned for Friday for Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, NH at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home in Laconia, NH. However, additional details regarding her services were not immediately available.
We're hearing from friends of one victim, Mike Ferazzi, a court security officer for the Merrimack County, NH Sheriff's Office.
"He served his whole life protecting the country and serving as a police officer. Good people, a family man," said Merrimack County, NH Sheriff Scott Hilliard.
Merrimack County, NH Sheriff's Department Capt. Todd Corey added, "I also have a motorcycle and he was saying we have to go for a ride. Unfortunately, that never happened."
Western Mass News has team coverage on this story as new developments emerge throughout the day from the suspect to the victims. We'll have the latest starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
